Vidal: I want Inter to beat Real Madrid so Barcelona fans can celebrate

The Chilean star feels meeting with the Los Blancos is like a final and he hopes to secure the three points for two sets of supporters

midfielder Arturo Vidal has added incentive to target victory over in the on Tuesday, as it would bring joy to fans of his former club .

Chilean star Vidal spent two seasons with Barca before making the move to Inter in the summer, and he is well aware of the rivalry between the Catalans and Real.

His focus is on securing three points for his current side, but he would celebrate victory at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium with fans of Inter as well as Barca.

"It's a great match," Vidal said at a press conference on Monday. "I spent two great years at Barcelona, so I hope to be able to celebrate a win with Inter and Barcelona fans."

Vidal does not have a great record against Real. He was sent off in their Champions League semi-final defeat against them during his days at in 2017, while his two meetings with Los Blancos in last term resulted in a draw and a defeat.

At 33, Vidal does not have the engine he once possessed but Inter manager Antonio Conte feels the midfielder is still capable of operating at the highest level, and he is looking to repay the faith.

"I’m happy to be here and to do what the coach asks of me,” Vidal said. "Before, I scored a lot of goals, now I have to give my all, do what the coach asks and always putting the team first.

"For us, whether it’s in the league or the Champions League, all matches are like a final. Tomorrow will be a very intense match, it’s always nice to play a strong team like Real Madrid but for us, all the matches are like a final."

Vidal's experience of big European nights will be important on Tuesday, as defeat for either Inter or Real would be a hammer blow.

Real prop up Group B with a single point to their name from two games, while Inter are only a point better off. and are first and second respectively and they meet in Kiev on Tuesday.

Conte’s Inter travel to the Spanish capital as underdogs, and their task has been made more difficult by the absence of striker Romelu Lukaku on account of a thigh injury.