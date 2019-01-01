Victory over Everton vindicates Kariobangi Sharks consistency - William Muluya

Muluya believes consistency and team spirit were the key as Kariobangi Sharks tackled and defeated visiting Everton in Nairobi

head coach William Muluya has said the victory over is evidence of the consistency that Kariobangi Sharks have shown.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side managed to hold to a 1-1 draw before winning the friendly match 4-3 on post-match penalties at Kasarani on Sunday.

"The team has been consistent and that is because we try to make them [players] feel at home at Kariobangi Sharks. I am also thankful to Kenyans for inspiring and supporting us and I am happy that we won and that is a good return for the support," Muluya told reporters in his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Duke Abuya who scored in the 27th minute to give Kariobangi Sharks the lead has revealed expectations after his Kasarani performance.

"Scoring against Everton is a big encouragement showing I can perform at an international level. It was a good game and I gained very important experience," he told reporters.

"We knew that we were going to play a very strong team from the English Premier League."

Kariobangi Sharks managed to pick up the win against the Toffees side that failed to beat in two attempts in 2017 and in 2018.