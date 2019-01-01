Victory in the first four KPL matches vital for any team to win the title – Oliech

The former Gor Mahia striker explains why any team with a target of winning the league title should always strive to pick early wins

Former striker Dennis Oliech has said wins in the first four games for any club aspiring to be a Kenyan Premier League ( ) champion would be crucial.

The forward adds those first games help set the pace in the competition and any side with a target of clinching the title should strive for maximum points.

“It is only after five or seven games where one can make an early judgment [on the title race],” Oliech told Goal.

“The secret remains fighting for wins in the first matches and if any team wins the first four games, one can easily count them champions because the points from those matches would be very important.”

The former Harambee Stars captain added any moment a leading team opens a huge gap against its opponents, it becomes very easy for such a team to defend their lead and eventually emerge champions.

“You know the moment the leading team opens a 12-point gap it becomes tricky for rivals to close the gap and compete against such a team,” Oliech continued.

“The first games are very important and the worst thing one can do is either to draw and never lose.”

’s leading striker, however, cautioned there are exceptions to this case.

He pointed out to ’s 1-0 opening league loss to Athletic Bilbao in .

“If you also look at the bigger leagues in the world, challenges abound and even Barcelona lost their opening game and it does not mean they might lose the title.”

Article continues below

The striker claimed this season could be a good one for players and teams unlike last season when fixtures were congested.

“There was a big challenge last season where teams played three games in a week or two at a minimum which may not be the case this time around,” he concluded.

Oliech and Gor Mahia parted ways after just one season.