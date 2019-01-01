Victory against Kisumu All-Stars crucial for Ulinzi Stars - Ochieng

The striker believes the points accrued from the opening tie will be very important for the club during the season

striker Enosh Ochieng has lauded the team for getting a win in their first 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Kisumu All-Stars.

Ochieng was on the scoresheet twice as the Soldiers dispatched the league's newcomers at their own turf in Kisumu, and the forward believes the victory will spur them on to better performances in the next matches.

Last season, Ulinzi Stars lost the opening match to and struggled all through the season but have started the current campaign with two goals and a clean sheet.

“We went to play a team we knew so little about but all we wanted was a win,” Ochieng told the official club's portal.

“It was very crucial because last season we lost the first match and we struggled a bit thereafter.

“Now we have a few days to rest before we get to the next game and we want to keep the focus and pick maximum points there too."

Ochieng, who emerged the KPL's top scorer in the 2018/19 season, admits his focus is on helping the team first before thinking of individual achievements.

“The pressure is always there; in my case, it is bigger because of what I achieved last season but then I have to be mature enough to contain it,” he continued.

“I believe in doing the job for the team first; in this way, I will be remembered more.”

Ulinzi Stars will play host to on September 14 at Nakuru's Afraha Stadium.