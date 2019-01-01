Victor Wanyama working his way back to full fitness ahead of Afcon finals

Kenya's Harambee Stars are set to grace the Afcon finals for the first time since 2004

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is slowly making his way back to Tottenham Hotspur’s starting eleven after a long lay-off with injury.

The Kenyan captain played a second consecutive game for Mauricio Pochettino's side when he came in as a second-half substitute as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Uefa Champions League first leg match at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The win placed Spurs in a pole position to secure a place in the quarter-finals should they pick a draw away in Germany in a fortnight.

Wanyama has clocked only 157 minutes in five games this campaign after he was bogged down by a nagging knee problem for the better part of the 2017/8 and 2018/9 seasons.

But with Kenya set to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 14 years, Coach Sebastien Migne will be relieved and equally impressed by the baby steps his captain is making after a long stay out of action.

With no FA Cup action for Spurs, Wanyama has at least one week to get his form back and it remains to be seen whether Pochettino will hand him a first start when they take on Burnley in the league on February 23.