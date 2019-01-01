Victor Wanyama: Why Adel Amrouche selected him as Kenya captain

The former Harambee Stars coach revealed how he had to convince the midfielder to lead the country

Former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche has revealed why he appointed Victor Wanyama 's captain in June 2013.

Amrouche gave the armband to Wanyama - then at - instead of Dennis Oliech, who was playing for the French side AJ Ajaccio. Wanyama still holds the leadership role for Kenya since taking the armband against in a World Cup qualifier.

“A captain has to be a good example for the team," Amrouche told Daily Nation.

"Wanyama was always in training, he came on time and he was really humble. He related well with the team and always had a big heart for the team.

"I actually had to persuade him to be captain because at first, he was a bit hesitant. I could see a leader in him."

Amrouche added his decision was purely based on positive assessments of his players and he had had no problem at all with Oliech, who was then Kenya's key player.

“I had no problem with Oliech, he is a big player for this country and one of the best in Africa," he added.

"During my time, the armband rotated a lot. There was a time Arnold Origi, James Situma, Allan Wanga and Francis Kahata were captains. It shows I had many leaders in my team."

Amrouche was sacked along with his entire technical bench in August 2014.