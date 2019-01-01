Victor Wanyama speaks as he returns from a long lay-off with injury

The Kenyan captain returned to action in the FA Cup battle at Palace after being laid low by a knee injury since November

Victor Wanyama is ready to 'make up' for the time lost after the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder returned to action last week from a long injury lay-off.

Wanyama made his first appearance since November 2018 in the FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Kenyan captain shook off the recurring injury that restricted him to only 24 appearances out of 55 in 2017/18 and only seven of 36 this campaign, a situation he termed as one of the hardest times in his career.

“It’s been very tough for me and I just want to try to forget about what has happened because it’s been one of the worst...two seasons for me.

“I had an injury, tried to come back, then another injury. It’s so annoying. You want to try to come back quicker but there is no short cut.

“It has been the hardest time of my career, to be honest. You start thinking ‘oh no, what is this?’ and that’s when the reality hits you. It’s a difficult moment and you are just burning inside to come back stronger,” Wanyama told the club's official website.

Spurs will take on Newcastle in a league match on Saturday.