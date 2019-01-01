Victor Wanyama set to get a British passport after a six-year stay in the UK

Wanyama has qualified for the travel documents even though his future with Spurs and the EPL is in doubt

Harambee Stars and Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is set to be issued a British passport.

According to The Daily Mail, the midfielder will have his passport in the coming weeks after staying in the UK for the last six years.

Although Wanyama has now qualified for the travel document, his future at Tottenham Hotspur and in the EPL has been cast in doubt following the arrival of former midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at Spurs.

Transfer rumours have it Vincent Janssen, Kieran Tripper, Danny Rose, Serge Aurier and the midfielder are all set to leave White Hart Lane before the start of the new season.

Wanyama's playing time for Spurs has been badly affected by a knee injury that saw him only start in 13 league games last season.

The former star captained Harambee Stars in the 2019 (Afcon) in before they were eliminated from in the group stages of the tournament.

Wanyama played against , and where Kenya only managed a solitary win against Taifa Stars and lost the other two matches.