Live Scores
League Cup

Victor Wanyama ruled out of Tottenham's North London derby against Arsenal

Last updated
Comments()
Tottenham.
The Kenyan captain is undergoing rehabilitation on his knee and will not travel to the Emirates

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been ruled out of Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Kenyan captain is undergoing rehabilitation on his knee and will not travel to the Emirates.

Article continues below

Wanyama has been battling with a recurring knee injury since January against Barcelona during Spurs' pre-season tour of the United States. He aggravated the same knee in Spurs 3-1 win against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Editors' Picks

Spurs will also miss the services of Mousa Dembele (ankle), Serge Aurier (groin), Eric Dier (appendicitis) and defender Jan Vertonghen, who is nursing a thigh injury.

Mauricio Pochettino, however, welcomed Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez back to training after they recovered from injuries.

Next article:
Celtic vs Motherwell: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Next article:
‘I have nothing to say’ – Mourinho keeping quiet after Man Utd sacking
Next article:
'Rabiot is no longer with the team' - Tuchel confirms Barcelona target's PSG omission
Next article:
'Incredible' 17-year-old Eric Garcia proves maturity with Otamendi & Walker commands
Next article:
New Man Utd coach Phelan to juggle two roles as he remains Central Coast Mariners sporting director
Close