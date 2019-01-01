Victor Wanyama ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur clash against Tranmere

Wanyama is battling a nagging knee injury, picked during a pre-season match against Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is nearing a full return from a long layoff with injury.

The Kenyan captain is continuing with outdoor rehabilitation though he will not be in the squad to face Injured Victor Wanyama ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur clash against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

Wanyama is battling a nagging knee injury, picked during a pre-season match against Barcelona in Spurs' tour of the United States. Editors' Picks Hassan Oktay reveals reason for Gor Mahia's slow start to the season

Some positive news for Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, though is the fact that Mousa Dembele (knee) and Jan Vertonghen (thigh) both returned to training with the squad, though the duo is still unavailable for the clash.

Erik Lamela also returned to training with the squad on Wednesday following a calf injury but is unavailable for Friday’s assignment due to illness.