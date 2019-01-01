Victor Wanyama out as Tottenham Hotspur face off with Fulham

The Kenyan captain is responding well to treatment and he began to reintegrate into training

Victor Wanyama will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Craven Cottage for a league fixture against Fulham on Sunday.

Wanyama has featured just once for Spurs this season as he continues to nurse a knee injury that has kept him out of action for the better part of the season. The Kenyan captain is responding well to treatment though as he begins his reintegration to training.

Mauricio Pochettino will also miss the services of Heung-Min Son who is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Lucas Moura, meanwhile, commenced on-field rehabilitation from a knee injury same as Harry Kane, who is nursing an ankle problem while Eric Dier (appendicitis) returned to full training on Friday.

Spurs are three places and nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool who are followed by Manchester City.