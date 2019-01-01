Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars must learn from mistakes for the Afcon

Kenya will spend 19 days in Europe as they prepare to compete in the Afcon finals set to be held in June and July

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama helped register a victory against Madagascar on Friday evening when he scored the only goal of the match, from the penalty spot.

Wanyama joined the team late after being part of Spurs' Uefa final squad, where he watched his side lose 2-0 to . After that disappointment, he's got back in action for Kenya quicker than expected.

"In the first half, we were on the backfoot but we kept going, pushed and finally we grew into the game. Everyone performed well and gave their best for the team. It is always important to have friendlies like this one and get on a good run and you know when you win in games like this one it gives you the confidence to prepare for the next one," Wanyama told reporters in his post-match interview.

Christopher Mbamba, John Avire, Joseph Okumu, Ovella Ochieng and Farouk Shikalo are among the young players who Sebastien Migne picked for (Afcon) preparation duty. Wanyama has challenged them to take advantage of their involvement.

"It is important to start this way as it gives the players morale and having friendly matches is the only way to improve. The team is getting better every day, all the players are willing to learn and we also have to learn from the mistakes we committed in the match. The room to learn is still there, especially for the young players," added the former and star.

"But all in all, we did our best against Madagascar."

Wanyama is expected to lead Kenya in the Afcon in . Kenya are pooled alongside , and in Group C. Before that, they will play their last friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in .

They are expected to leave Europe for on June 19.