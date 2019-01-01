Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars aim to start the Afcon well

Kenya will play two friendly matches in Europe as they prepare for the June-July Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama believes the two friendly matches lined up can help the team have a fruitful campaign in the Afcon.

Wanyama joined the team late after his participation (on the bench) in the Uefa final with Hotspur against . He is expected to skipper Harambee Stars when they will play their first friendly match against Madagascar on Friday.

The match at the Stade Robert-Robin will start at 9 pm.

"We are ready for the challenge and hopefully, we can start our build up tomorrow (against Madagascar). We want to start well and have a good campaign in our Afcon journey," Wanyama told the Football Federation's website.

Kenya will then play the second preparation match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 5 in Madrid before leaving for on June 19.

Meanwhile, Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga who joined the team on Thursday morning is expected to have his first training session with the team in the evening.

The arrival of Wanyama and Olunga means head coach Sebastien Migne has a full squad at his disposal as he readies them for Group C's matches in .

Kenya will open the group campaign against on June 23 and face four days later before finishing their group duties against on July 1.

All their matches will be hosted at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.