Osimhen scores again as Lille hold Denkey’s Nimes

The Great Danes were on the cusp of defeat before the Nigerian found target to rescue a point against the Crocodiles

were held to a 2-2 draw by in Sunday’s clash as Victor Osimhen got his seventh league goal of the season.

Osimhen came into this encounter after his first strike in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to .

🥇 Well done @victorosimhen9 👏! Our prolific forward picked up his Player of the Month for September award prior to #LOSCNO. @boulanger pic.twitter.com/QrDqkxdlRL — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 6, 2019

Against the Crocodiles, he continued his fine goal scoring form to help Christophe Galtier’s men preserve their unbeaten home run.

Loicy Remy put Lille ahead in the 12th minute after scoring from a second attempt when goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni had saved his first strike.

Renaud Ripart equalised for Nimes on the stroke of half time after sending Bernardoni the wrong way from the penalty mark.

The visitors took the lead in the 71st minute after Togo international Kevin Denkey converted a low cross from Ripart.

Following that strike, the teenager is tied on three goals with Jadon Sancho as the highest-scoring player under 20 years of age in Europe’s major league so far.

3 - Aucun joueur de moins de 20 ans n’a inscrit plus de buts que l’attaquant de Nîmes Kévin Denkey dans les 5 grands championnats européens cette saison (3 – à égalité avec Jadon Sancho). Trouvaille. @nimesolympique pic.twitter.com/hPwqcHuaX9 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 6, 2019

Osimhen’s 79th-minute effort ensured honours were shared at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. The Nigerian has now scored seven times in his last five home games.

👑 The Prince of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.



5️⃣ home @Ligue1_ENG games

7️⃣ goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Felm4q5fO5 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 6, 2019

He joins the Super Eagles on Wednesday for Sunday’s international friendly against in Singapore.

Fifth-placed Lille travel to for their next league fixture on October 19 as Stadium de Toulouse.