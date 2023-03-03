The surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen following his horror head injury in November 2021 admits that the Napoli star “could have lost his sight”.

Clash of heads with Milan Skriniar

Forced to undergo operation

Has 18 screws in his face

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international striker suffered a sickening clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar during an outing at San Siro, with it quickly determined that he would be forced to go under the knife. Osimhen had six plaques and 18 screws inserted into his face, having suffered multiple factures, and is fortunate to have avoided lasting damage that could have brought the most promising of playing careers to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dr Gianpaolo Tartaro has told Radio CRC: “The orbital bone stopped just in time because Osimhen could even have lost his sight. That bone could indeed have caused other problems, but fortunately some factors helped us and the eye was able to go back into its socket. The plaques do not need to be removed unless there is an urgent need; for example if they develop an infection. The titanium could alter an X-ray, but I don’t think Osimhen wants them removed. When we performed the surgery, we used the best quality plaques in the world and had to study very carefully where to place them, so there was protection should the player have to head the ball.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has made a sensational return to action at Napoli, with a 21-goal haul in the 2022-23 campaign bringing him to the attention of leading sides across Europe. He is now playing in a protective face mask, with his game taken to greater heights after he suffered the serious health scare. Dr Tartaro added: “He seems to play even better than he did before, it gives him security. He has become world-class.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen’s exploits this season have seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, as Napoli chase down a first Serie A title triumph since the days of Diego Maradona, with the expectation being that big-money bids will be tabled in the next transfer window.