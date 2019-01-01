Victor Ndinya set to sit out Wazito's title decider on the last day

The former KPL side will need a win on Sunday to capture the title and an automatic promotion slot

Fred Ambani is set to miss winger Victor Ndinya for Wazito's final match against St. Joseph on Sunday.

Ndinya got injured in their previous match against FC Talanta and could miss the action as they fight to win the National Super League (NSL) title on the last day of the season. Wazito are also on the verge of returning to the a season after they dropped down to the second-tier.

"(Victor) Ndinya tore a tissue on the left leg following a tackle. Luckily there is no fracture. He is, however, away on rest and medication for two weeks. We will miss him in the final match and wish him the quickest recovery," the club posted on their Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Collins Neto is still celebrating his first goal of the season, which enabled Wazito to pick up a 4-1 win at Camp Toyoyo in their previous NSL match on Wednesday.

“I had more playing time (against FC Talanta) and had to make good use of it. In fact, I was a bit unlucky not to score a brace as a defender just cleared the ball on the line. But all in all, it is the teamwork that matters." Neto told the club's official website.

Wazito have 78 points and have to beat the Nakuru-based side if they are to win the title because should they falter and the second-placed Kisumu All-Stars (with 77 points) beat Thika United, they will drop to second.

Third-placed Nairobi Stima have 77 points and still have a chance to walk home with the title but they have to win against Eldoret Youth and hope that both Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars lose their respective matches.

Any team that will finish third will face Kenyan Premier League side Posta in a two-legged playoff that will see the winner join the top-tier competition.