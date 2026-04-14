This season, VfB Stuttgart are competing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League. To watch every match live, you’ll need subscriptions to multiple broadcasters.

Here’s a quick guide to the broadcasters showing VfB Stuttgart’s matches live.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing the club’s matches live on TV and online.

Watch VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup live on TV and via livestream.

From the 2025/26 Bundesliga season through 2028/29, Saturday games have moved from Sky to DAZN, which also retains Sunday matches.

Sky remains the primary broadcaster, showing the Friday-evening kickoff, every Saturday-afternoon game as a single match, and the headline Saturday-evening clash. VfB fans can also stream those games on WOW or the Sky Go app.

On free-to-air TV, SAT.1 will show the opening match, the Friday-evening fixtures from matchdays 15 and 16, and both relegation play-off matches live.

IMAGO / Eibner

For VfB Stuttgart’s Europa League campaign, tune in to RTL, which shows one live match involving a German side per matchday on free-to-air TV.

On RTL+, selected top matches are available each matchday as either a single-game stream or a multi-game feed.

All DFB Cup matches air live on Sky. Additionally, ARD and ZDF screen selected fixtures free-to-air in every round.

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For VfB Stuttgart matches, here’s your complete broadcast guide: Who shows the games live on TV or streams them online? Can’t watch the action on screen but don’t want to miss a moment?

If you cannot watch the matches live, visit our homepage for live updates on selected games.

VfB Stuttgart, all broadcast info at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts VfB’s matches live on TV and via livestream? Club profile