'Very high level' - Enyeama rates Osimhen’s Olympique Marseille goal

The veteran goalkeeper is in awe of the 21-year-old’s goal in Lille’s defeat to the Phocaeans on Sunday

Vincent Enyeama has labelled Victor Osimhen’s goal in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Olympique as at a "very high level".

The 21-year-old controlled a defence-splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba to beat a stuck Steve Mandanda for the Great Danes’ goal.

However, a change of fortune saw Andre Villas-Boas' men seal maximum points following Reinildo Mandava’s own goal and Dario Benedetto’s effort.

Despite his former team ending up on the losing side, Enyeama reserved special words of praise for Osimhen, who is now three goals behind leading scorer Wissam Ben Yedder.

“Great call from deep by Victor Osimhen. Very good pass by Bamba, but the finish from Osimhen [was a] very high level. Proud of you Victor,” he tweeted.

Since his move from Royal Charleroi to Lille as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement, the international has hit the ground running with 18 goals in all competitions for Christophe Galtier’s team.

Lille are fourth in the French top-flight log with 40 points after 25 league outings, and will welcome struggling to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.