Vertonghen offers Spurs contract hint as he prepares to weigh up ‘pros and cons’

The versatile Belgium international defender is yet to commit to fresh terms at Tottenham but admits he is not ready to slow down just yet

Jan Vertonghen has hinted that an extended stay at could still be on the cards, with the Belgian ready to weigh up the “pros and cons” of signing a new contract in north London.

The 32-year-old defender is approaching the end of his current deal at Spurs.

No extension has been agreed as yet, meaning that Vertonghen continues to head towards free agency.

More teams

Fresh terms are on the table for a man who moved to from in 2012. He has made 311 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 14 goals, but has not always been guaranteed a regular starting berth since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss.

Vertonghen is now mulling over whether to prolong his association with Tottenham or take on a new challenge.

He has seen fellow countryman Toby Alderweireld commit to a new contract, but Christian Eriksen headed to in January after shunning efforts to get him tied down.

Vertonghen has made no decisive call as yet and admits anything is possible at this point.

He told De Kleedkamer when quizzed on his future: “I’m in a process right now that I have to grab a piece of paper and write down the pros and cons of the options I will have soon.

“I will really have to decide what I want in my career. In three to four years, I will go to the place where I will likely settle down.

“I have to start thinking about where I still want to live, what language I want to learn, what culture I still want to live in.

“And also, very importantly, which competitions and prizes I still want to win. I don’t want to regret anything in my career.”

Spurs are eager to retain the services of an experienced performer, and Vertonghen’s agent has suggested that an agreement could be reached that suits all parties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Article continues below

Tom De Mul told HLN: “Jan is still super happy at Spurs and loves London.

“He is still very committed. There's a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That's logical after eight seasons. There is a connection.

“We haven't reached an agreement as yet, but we don't rule out anything. There's interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door's still open.”