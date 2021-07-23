Vaz Pinto: Portuguese coach lands CD Nacional job after Gor Mahia exit

The former St George SC tactician has a new workstation since leaving the local heavyweights

Former Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Val Pinto has confirmed his appointment to the technical team of the Portuguese side CD Nacional.



Vaz Pinto left the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side earlier this month after Tusker had defeated K'Ogalo in a league fixture. The club confirmed they had reached a mutual agreement to end their association and the Portuguese coach left as the FKF Shield Cup champion.



The former St George SC head coach said he was elated with the new adventure that will see him work with CD Nacional, which is based in his home town of Madeira.

A New Challenge

"There's a new adrenaline rush. a new challenge," the coach posted on his Facebook page. "There's a new picture and another set-up. Back to the language where I learned the lyrics. Back to Madeira, where the journey made before, brought me here.



"There is happiness. Just give us a piece of grass and a ball. Then it's letting the work, flow. It was with great satisfaction that I received Costinha's invitation to join his technical team at Clube Desportivo Nacional."



When he left Gor Mahia, the tactician showered praise the players whom he said had worked hard despite the challenges they faced collectively.



"When you are outside of your country, everything is supposed to be okay, but it was hard times but I gave my best and after the cup final, I thought my job was done. This season, no one believed that Gor Mahia could win anything or qualify for Caf competitions," he commented after his departure.

"This has been a team effort all the way, that’s why I am super proud of each and every one of you guys. You must believe in hard work and in the power of team spirit, so keep strong and rely on the work of the next coach. I will always be your supporter!! Fight hard with a commitment up to the last second of the game!"



When he left, Sammy Omollo was given the responsibility of taking charge of Gor Mahia until the season ends. So far, Mark Harrison - a former Chippa United and Golden Arrows head coach - has been linked with the club.