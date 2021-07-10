Vaz Pinto on leaving Gor Mahia, promises to return to Kenya

The tactician left after guiding K'Ogalo to their Shield Cup win over sworn rivals AFC Leopards

Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has challenged Gor Mahia to keep winning titles and promises to return to Kenya.

The tactician left for Portugal, leaving the Football Kenya Federation Premier League defending champions under Sammy Omollo.

He left the country after Gor Mahia were defeated by Tusker 2-1 in their latest Premier League assignment. The loss saw K'Ogalo cede more ground in the title race as the Brewers maintained their position at the top.

Why has he left Gor Mahia?

"Due to personal reasons, which president Ambrose Rachier respected for a long time, it is time to end my connection to Gor Mahia FC," Vaz Pinto said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"When I arrived, six months ago, the team was in a difficult situation. Presently, we are all aware that we have done a great job, consistent with the dimension of this enormous club. I will take with me your kindness and I promise to come back to Kenya, where I felt so welcome during all these months."

What Vaz Pinto has to say about his time at K'Ogalo

"When I was faced with the challenge of managing Gor Mahia FC, a club of such magnitude and importance, I did not hesitate to come to Kenya," the Portuguese continued.

"Six months have passed, with hard work and uncertainty, due to the pandemic and all the difficulties brought along by such circumstances.

"With the commitment of all players, we were driven to win with confidence and hard work despite all the concerns. All this resulted in the conquest of the FKF Cup, and we wished we had won more times.

"We made a great match in Zambia and we surely deserved more wins in the African competitions. Because we won the FKF Cup, we gained the right to be there again next year."

He has further left a message for the fans and the team at large.

"I would like to leave a final message to the Gor Mahia FC fans: keep supporting this club, so that they can go on winning titles and claim the greatest sport symbol of the country!

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you!"

Vaz Pinto was appointed in January 2021 to take charge of the team after Brazilain tactician Roberto Oliveira was released because of issues that surrounded his qualification papers.

The Portuguese came at a time when Omollo was in charge of the club on an interim basis.