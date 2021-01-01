Vaz Pinto: Gor Mahia to search for dynamics as they face Nairobi City Stars

The Portuguese tactician is happy to see action return as he prepares K’Ogalo for their first match against Simba wa Nairobi

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stated they have committed themselves to win their matches with dynamism when they resume FKF Premier League action against Nairobi City Stars on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were struggling when the league took a break owing to Covid-19 pandemic but with the team readying for their first match in 55 days, the Portuguese tactician has shed some light on their approach to matches when action resumes.

“Our last game was about 55 days ago, we are happy to be back but we look at the physical integrity of the players with apprehension,” Vaz Pinto told the club’s social media pages.

“We go in search of dynamics and with a lot of commitment for victories.”

His sentiments are echoed by team captain Harun Shakava, who stated: “The break really affected the flow and momentum because we had started pushing hard and the team was gelling but I think as time rolls, we will get the momentum back in both trainings and games.”

K’Ogalo had suffered a dip in form when the action was halted were as they had already suffered six defeats in 14 matches and were seventh on the 18-team table with 22 points.

In an earlier interview, the coach explained his happiness at seeing the top-flight return but warned that he will have to protect his players’ injuries since he anticipates a congested fixture list.

“It is very good when you come back to your job, we missed this a lot and it’s important to improve again our players to be ready to resume the action and to be honest we are ready for the action,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“It was very good today [Tuesday], training together, not only the coach missed such training sessions but also the players, and they have put in a lot of commitment, and these training sessions were very good and now we are very anxious to resume the league.

“Because the schedule changed again we need to plan about the new schedule because of that tomorrow [Wednesday] we have a meeting with my staff to plan this again.

“But what we expect of course is one schedule, not like very crowded because we stopped playing around 50 days ago and this is too much and it is not easy for the players.

“We need to prevent injuries and big injuries because we did not have enough time to do a new pre-season and now we have maybe short time to prepare for the first game and we need to take care about our players this is now what we are planning and my hope is to prevent injuries.”

Apart from Gor Mahia versus City Stars, other matches set for Sunday include Mathare United against Vihiga United while Bandari will host Bidco United.