Vaz Pinto: Gor Mahia spirit paying dividends after Wazito FC win

The Portuguese tactician believes they deserved to beat the Nairobi-based side in their rescheduled top-flight duel at Utalii grounds

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes the fighting spirit within his squad is helping them to win matches in the FKF Premier League after their 1-0 win against Wazito FC on Monday.

K’Ogalo continued their dominance over the Nairobi-based side after an 86th-minute goal from Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu ensured they bagged maximum points to jump to position four on the 18-team table.

The win also ensured Gor Mahia stretched their winning run since the top-flight resumed from the 56-day break occasioned by coronavirus pandemic to four games, and cut the deficit to leaders Tusker to six points.

The Portuguese tactician has now credited the team’s good run of results to the fighting spirit which is building amongst his players, and promised to take it one game at a time as they strive to achieve their targets for the season.

What has been said?

“It was a game of great intensity and also of great quality against Wazito,” Vaz Pinto said after the game. “We had a great performance and it was a victory, fair, deserved, and proud of us.

📈|LEAGUE STANDINGS

Things are getting tough 🔥#BKPL pic.twitter.com/aZXBSF1jXO — Betking Kenya Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) May 31, 2021

“It was very clear the spirit that reigns in the group and it showed we are a team. The subs did well and we remained united until the end, we now focus on the next challenge.”

On his part, Ulimwengu said: “It is a great feeling to score today [Monday] in a very difficult game against Wazito, it was a tough game for sure.

“I have been away and this was my second game since I came back…the coach told us what to do with Sammy [Onyango] when we got to the field and it worked.

“It’s a good feeling but the most important thing is, we won as a team and bagged three points, we will keep working hard.”

With the game heading for a draw, coach Pinto threw his final dice to try to win it, bringing on board Ulimwengu, Sidney Ochieng, and James Macharia for Miheso, Alpha Onyango, and Karim Abdoul, and the substitutions paid off for the champions as Ulimwerngu powered home the winner.

It was Onyango who started the move from the left-wing and delivered the cross to the Burundian, who received the ball warmly, turned past Wazito defenders before planting it past Kelvin Opiyo.