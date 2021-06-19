Vaz Pinto explains how Gor Mahia can secure FKF Premier League title defence

Since his arrival, K'Ogalo have looked a more stable and a hungrier side capable of stringing together positive results

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has explained how the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side can retain the title.

Vaz Pinto has managed to stabilise the club that is now sitting fourth on the log and with one game on hand, after they were languishing in 16th early in the season.

The Portuguese tactician has emphasised the need for Gor Mahia to keep their eyes focused on their immediate assignments and not where they could be at the end of the season.

"I believe we can win, but as I always say, we don't need to focus on the end result; all we need to do is focus on the next match," the former St George SC head coach told Arocho Live.

"Looking at the end result, I believe it is a poor strategy because we operate as a business and must first examine our processes and procedures.

"A process is what we can control, we control our training, where we can play and we also control our medical staff and how things are done, and that's how we train our players to focus on the process, not on the final result.

"It is true that we are now closer, but we still need to keep our focus on our own process."

Although the local giants have been facing financial hiccups, Vaz Pinto has revealed how they have managed to stick together and look a more stable side than when the season began.

"What matters is that you move as a family; when you have problems, you choose to move forward together; if you fail to do so, there will never be any positive outcomes," he added.

"The players need to understand that the moment is not easy and it is not only in Kenya and that means we need to move together as a family and failure to do that we will die.

"We need to win so that we can get better contracts in the future, because if we lose, no one will be interested in us in the following season. If we also lose, it would be difficult for our chairman to get money for us, so we emphasise the need to pick up victories."

K'Ogalo have managed to pick up maximum points from the last five league games they have played and also qualified for the FKF Shield Cup final, where they will face off with arch-rivals AFC Leopards.