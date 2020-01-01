'Vardy reminds me of Suarez' - Rodgers compares 'wonderful' Leicester striker to ex-Liverpool hero

The Foxes boss talked up the talents of his star forward after seeing him get on the scoresheet again during a comfortable win over Brighton

Brendan Rodgers has drawn comparisons between "wonderful" striker Jamie Vardy and ex- hero Luis Suarez.

Vardy took his tally of goals at the start of the season to 10 in 11 Premier League appearances by scoring the second in Leicester's 3-0 home win over on Sunday.

The 33-year-old recorded an assist 27 minutes into the contest when James Justin's cross deflected kindly back off his shin into the path of James Maddison, who fired past Matt Ryan.

Justin found himself in acres of space on the right again in the 41st minute, and this time he put the ball on a plate for Vardy to turn the ball home from close range and double the hosts' advantage.

Maddison rounded off the scoring just before the interval with a stunning individual goal, with Rodgers' side ultimately moving up to third in the top-flight standings following a second consecutive victory.

The Leicester manager was full of praise for Vardy after the final whistle, and even pointed out similarities between the former international and Suarez - who currently plies his trade in with .

Rodgers witnessed Suarez's talents up close while he was in charge at Liverpool, and thinks the striker leading the line for his current team has the same predatory instincts in the final third.

“Jamie Vardy is a wonderful player,” Rodgers told Sky Sports post-match. “He reminds me of Luis Suarez, how he gives the team such a lift – such a catalyst.

“He doesn’t need many touches. He trains every day. He looks after his body. He’s super professional.”

Rodgers was pleased with his side's latest display against a well-organised outfit, but still sees plenty of room for improvement as he continues to blood the club's next generation of stars.

“We knew this would be a real test," he added.

“I enjoyed the game from a technical perspective. Graham Potter sets his teams up well. We were surprised and had to change after 20 minutes.

“With a bit more quality we could have scored one or two more. But overall we’re delighted with the performance and the result.

“Still lots to improve. We’ve got a lot of young players playing. They’re a joy to work with. The table starts to take shape.”