Vardy becomes oldest hat-trick scorer in 17 years as Leicester thrash Manchester City

At 33 years and 260 days old, the forward is the oldest to score three in a game since Teddy Sheringham in 2003

Jamie Vardy became the oldest Premier League player to score a hat-trick in 17 years in Leicester's stunning 5-2 win against on Sunday.

After Riyad Mahrez put City in the lead, the striker levelled the score when he converted a penalty in the 37th minute after he was fouled by Kyle Walker.

The Foxes were in control soon after the restart when Vardy struck again with a lovely backheel flick and then scored another penalty just four minutes later. James Maddison then extended Leicester's lead with a superb effort before Nathan Ake pulled one back for the hosts.

More teams

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans then heaped more misery on Pep Guardiola's team when he converted another spot-kick for the Foxes in the 87th minute, making Brendan Rodgers' team the first in Premier League history to score three penalties in one match.

At 33 years and 260 days old, Vardy is now the oldest player to register three goals in a single game in the English top flight since former star Teddy Sheringham did so for Portsmouth against in 2003, at the age of 37.

England international Vardy, who was the top scorer in the division last season, is also the first to win two penalties and score both in the Premier League since Milan Baros did it for against in November 2004.

Article continues below

The attacker is also in esteemed company when it comes to scoring trebles against teams managed by Guardiola. It is only the third time the Catalan coach has seen an opposition player net three times. Lionel Messi was the first to do so when demolished City in Guardiola's first season in charge, with Vardy putting three past City just two months later as Leicester won 4-2.

Furthermore, it had been 18 years since City conceded a hat-trick at home in a Premier League game, with Liverpool hero Michael Owen the last to do it in 2002.

Leicester have won all three of their Premier League matches so far and are in action again next Sunday when they host West Ham at the King Power Stadium.