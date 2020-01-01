‘VAR went to sleep mode!’ – Twitter reacts after Watford end Liverpool’s unbeaten run
Kenyan fans took to social media to react after Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten run was ended in some style by Watford on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side remain on course to win their first league title in 30 years, but will not be emulating the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal from 2003-04.
Just two points had been dropped heading into a meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road, with Liverpool boasting an impressive record in recent outings against the Hornets. The form book was, however, to be ripped up as the home side surged to a stunning 3-0 victory.
Ismaila Sarr proved to be a serious thorn in the Reds’ side as he knocked them onto the back foot with a second-half brace while Troy Deeney also got in on the act with a late goal.
Plenty found pleasure in seeing Liverpool finally come unstuck, on a day which could have seen them set a new Premier League record of 19 wins in a row, which they share with Manchester City.
Despite the loss, Klopp’s men require just 12 more points this season in order to get their hands on a long-awaited title.
Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the pulsating contest.
⚽️⚽️⚽️— Mozzart Bet Kenya (@mozzartbetkenya) February 29, 2020
Tatu bila jibu?
FT' Watford 3:0 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/xP1lgnBDwJ
WE LOVE WATFORD for this😂😂😂— mohamed welly Kenya (@Mohamedwelly) February 29, 2020
Thank you Watford there is only one invincible @Arsenal #WATLIV— KENYA'S DREAM™ 🇰🇪 (@kipkirui_di_don) February 29, 2020
Watford is about to stop reggae tonight #WATLIV— Joseph 🇰🇪 (@joseh_kenya) February 29, 2020
thanks to Bournemouth & Watford, You stopped reggae today just like Murkomen and Kuria did here in Kenya.— RUZEKI (@rutto_zedekia) February 29, 2020
Baba lost a rented crowd and
Arsenal remains *The INVICIBLE★
Watford 3 Liverpool 0!— Atha Few (@AthaFew) February 29, 2020
*Our unbeaten run after 422 games is broken* !
*Congratulations to Us* ,but as well though sad to say congratulations Watford football club!Only in my mother country Kenya,Raila Odinga *can not concede a defeat!
Proud to be fan of a *Red Army* ,
VAR Pushed Liverpool this season and finally they gave up against Watford 💛,😅😅 Fair play to the Hornets though Outclassed Liverpool in every department very well played @WatfordFC @sirlotan where's @EricNjiiru @ManCity_Kenya this calls for a celebration 😉#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/ngaETyk6NF— Tito (@Esautitus4) February 29, 2020
Liverpool trying to catch up the 4️⃣9️⃣ games Arsenal's unbeaten record. pic.twitter.com/74sVcUqIek— Gooner_Eurychus🇰🇪™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) March 1, 2020
Trying to understand how Watford beat Liverpool 3:0 which lost to Man City 8:0 and to Manchester United 3:0 pic.twitter.com/URySgZ1AFN— Bouff daddy (@AromaitEvans) March 1, 2020
Good morning Liverpool fans are u still unbeaten 😂 #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/WJdXPlCRFu— _s.o.m.t.o (@___somto) March 1, 2020
Me celebrating Liverpool's L vs Watford just 2 days after UEL exit pic.twitter.com/Nn9TXVivay— Stan Gooner 🔴 (@KAVIRAJAFC) March 1, 2020
Hey Liverpool! Maybe next season 😏 pic.twitter.com/7Szd8pPruv— Ekeson 🆖 (@ekene331020) March 1, 2020
Now Liverpool are free to take the title.— Mbarara Juice 🥰😋👄 (@Milcent_Mily) March 1, 2020
I hated the way they flaunted that unbeaten shit, they kept rubbing it in our faces.
🙄😏😏😏😏
Liverpool begins with L— Gooner_Eurychus🇰🇪™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) March 1, 2020
Watford begins with W
Watford really understood this and the only option they had was to win the game so as to stop Liverpool from their unbeaten run. 49 games still Arsenal's record & invincible still Arsenal's record. Papa Wenger is proud.#COYG #WATLIV
We became legends.— Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) February 29, 2020
We still are... and remain unbeaten! 😉
Because we are @Arsenal. 🔴⚪
(PS: Congrats on your extraordinary record, @LFC) pic.twitter.com/AwWwkALSKQ
#WeAreTheArsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/EYMxlgiZTg— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) February 29, 2020
Ismaila Sarr— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) February 29, 2020
2 goals
1 assist
Liverpool's Unbeaten run came to an end, thanks to this lad. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/xaEvIhwX2r
All 35 Liverpool fans in Kenya right now: pic.twitter.com/DVaV3bK8cZ— PRINCE DUKE (@donny_duke) February 29, 2020
It seems like i am the only Liverpool fan in kenya that some of you know 😂😂😂 Hamjui fans wengine? Mnamaliza charge yangu na hizo simu zenu— MJEI 🇰🇪 (@Mjei_) February 29, 2020
Yes guys.— James Julius Julu (@JamesJulu) February 29, 2020
It was FUN. FAST. And. FAIR
no VAR!
Shout "Watford!" if you see it 😂😂
#WATLIV
Liverpool pic.twitter.com/pMa25waZqv
VAR officials looking for away to get Liverpool back #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/vseGIiqyjb— ᴊɪᴅᴇ ✨ (@Jidwex) February 29, 2020