VAR: Unuanel calls for technology in all Caf inter-club matches after gaffe in Esperance vs Plateau United game

WHAT HAPPENED? A questionable penalty was awarded against Plateau United in their second round, second leg Caf Champions League match against Esperance. With scores tied 0-0 after 83 minutes, Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El-Din awarded a penalty to the hosts following Ifeanyi Emmanuel’s foul on Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda. Replays showed that the infringement occurred outside the goal area. Ben Romdhane took the ensuing kick which he dispatched past goalkeeper Suraj Aiyeleso. With the score tied 2-2 on aggregate after full time, the Tunisians progressed to the group stage on away goals.

WHAT WAS SAID: The former Sunshine Stars and Enyimba handler claimed the error could have been avoided if VAR was in use. Unuanel told GOAL: “It is sad to see Plateau United crash out in that manner. Errors like that one against Esperance are a bad advert for African football. The damage has been done but Caf should make it a point of responsibility to ensure VAR is used in all matches of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

“Referees are human beings and are bound to make mistakes, but that with this technology, it will be reduced to the barest minimum. If VAR is being used week in and out in other continents, Africa should also do everything possible not to lag.”

The veteran tactician also feels the Peace Boys did not help their chances of progressing with their slim win in the first leg. He added: “In a competition of this magnitude, you need to score more goals at home. That was where Plateau United got it wrong against the Tunisians. Esperance needed a goal to qualify and they worked it out. Well, they still have the Confederation Cup to compete for and I hope that they make use of the experience garnered there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following their elimination, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men got demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup where they would be aiming to reach the group stage via a play-off.

DID YOU KNOW? Enugu Rangers are the first Nigerian team to reach the final of the Caf Champions League in 1975. However, they lost the final to Guinea’s Hafia FC.

WHAT NEXT FOR PLATEAU UNITED? With the Nigerian elite division yet to start, the Jos-based outfit will know their play-off opponents in the coming weeks.