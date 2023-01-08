‘VAR ruins everything’ – Lautaro slams technology as Inter & Argentina striker says it is ‘not good for football’

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who is now a World Cup winner with Argentina, has slammed technology in football, saying VAR “ruins everything”.

South American a World Cup winner

Denied goals in Qatar

Frustrating decisions back in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old frontman found himself on the wrong end of some tight offside calls in Qatar, while Inter were denied what could have been a match-winning effort in their latest Serie A outing against Monza when a Francesco Acerbi effort was ruled out for an apparent foul. Replays showed that two Monza players had tripped each other up, rather than being pushed, but VAR could not get involved as the referee had already blown and the incident did not qualify as a disallowed goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: With technology continuing to come in for criticism, with Liverpool’s FA Cup third round clash with Wolves on the same day generating more lively debate, Lautaro has told DAZN and Sky Sport Italia when delivering a scathing assessment of changes in sport that nobody asked for: “It made a big difference, because that incident ultimately changed the game. As the coach said to us in the locker room, after four or five years of VAR if they still don’t get it right, then things are not clear. I personally am not in favour of VAR, when it started I was not in favour and I’m not now either, but it’s new to football and we adapted. It has to be used properly, otherwise it ruins everything. It’s not just because today it hurt us, but because it is not good for football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter’s draw at Monza has left them fourth in the Serie A table, seven points adrift of leaders Napoli after playing a game more than the men from Naples.

WHAT NEXT? Lautaro was back among the goals against Monza, having drawn a blank in Argentina’s quest for global glory at the 2022 World Cup, and will hope to have rediscovered a spark after shaking off the form and fitness issues that have been holding him back.