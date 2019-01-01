VAR disallows Ndidi's opener for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur

The Nigeria international saw his first-half effort at King Power Stadium ruled out after the referee consulted the video assistant referee

Wilfred Ndidi's opener for against Hotspur was cancelled out by VAR for offside, but the Foxes marched on to secure a 2-1 win at home.

Ndidi scrambled the ball over the line in the 16th minute after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga failed to clear Youri Tielemans' shot out of danger.

Before the Super Eagles midfielder pounced on the ball, Ayoze Perez was offside and his positioning cost the Foxes an early lead at King Power Stadium.

📺 After consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney has overturned the goal to Leicester because of offside



Leicester 0-0 Spurs (18 mins) https://t.co/qzHR8YEmTl — Premier League (@premierleague) September 21, 2019

However, Harry Kane separated both teams in the 29th minute with his fantastic finish to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

After the restart, goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison completed Leicester City's comeback win as they climbed to second in the Premier League table.

Shortly before the Foxes' equaliser, 's Serge Aurier also had a goal disallowed for offside in the 67th minute after referee Paul Tierney consulted the VAR.

Ndidi was in action for the duration of the encounter while compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho did not make it into Brendan Rodgers' matchday squad.