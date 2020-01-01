Vandenbroeck’s greatest challenge may lie ahead at Simba SC

The Belgian coach has enjoyed his own personal redemption story during last season’s treble-winning season

Sven Vandenbroeck has already achieved a great deal at Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Of course, the key achievement of his tenure so far is the treble the local heavyweights clinched last term, as they chalked off the Community Shield, Tanzanian title and domestic during a dominant campaign.

Beneath those successes, however, came the Belgian’s own personal redemption story in African football.

More teams

The 40-year-old was a member of the backroom staff—under his compatriot Hugo Broos—who won the with the Indomitable Lions in 2017, and got his first major job as a number one off the back of that when he was appointed Zambia coach in 2018.

It was a golden opportunity for the former Roda JC defensive midfielder; few young coaches get their first chance to make a mark as a head coach with a side who had won the Africa Cup of Nations within the previous six years.

Of course, Zambia had struggled to build on that success, but under Wedson Nyirenda during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, there had been various bright sparks and reason for optimism.

Indeed, Nyirenda was unfortunate not to get the opportunity to follow through with those successes, as the Chipolopolo finished second in qualifying Group B—ahead of both and Cameroon, Africa’s champions in 2019 and 2017.

This was an exciting young Zambia team, complete with talents such as Enoch Mwepu, Patson Daka, Brian Mwila and Justin Shonga.

Vandenbroeck’s task was to help these youngsters integrate further into the fold, and qualify the Southern Africans for the 2019 Afcon.

He failed…emphatically…finishing bottom of a fairly straightforward group containing Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Mozambique. It was a dire failure, and had bitter consequences for Vandenbroeck, who duly left his post after initially being placed on ‘administrative leave’ by FAZ.

Needless to say, his departure wasn’t mourned by a nation who were comfortably the biggest to have missed out on the first-ever 24-team Afcon.

Considering his miserable tenure with Zambia, he landed on his feet when he was appointed by serial Tanzanian champions Simba in December.

Vandenbroeck’s predecessor, Patrick Aussems, was dispatched in November after reportedly leaving the club without getting permission during an international break.

In truth, the Belgian was already on borrowed time with Simba, having crashed out of the Caf in the preliminary round at the hands of Mozambique’s UD Songo, but while there was definitely work for Vandenbroeck to do, it was clear that the Tanzanians’ assets were better than what their performances had suggested.

Over the subsequent months, the new boy consolidated the positive elements of the squad, and got the best out of the likes of Meddie Kagere, Clautous Chama and new arrival Luis Miquissone, who had been part of the Songo side that had ousted Simba from Caf competitions.

Another key figure was ’s Francis Kahata; a new arrival under Aussems, Vandenbroeck gave him licence to run the show in the final third, and Simba duly romped to the title.

At 29, Kahata’s chances of another shot at European football are behind him, but he remains a delight to watch in the Tanzanian top flight, ending the season with six goals and six assists.

Similarly, John Bocco thrived under Vandenbroeck, having missed much of the latter portion of Aussems’ tenure with a knee injury.

He bagged nine goals during the second half of the season, and was a shock omission from the final shortlist for the Tanzanian Player of the Year award.

Vandenbroeck has put together a fine side, and fully deserved all of the plaudits that came his way during the run-in.

There was some speculation that he would depart the club during the offseason, with Vandenbroeck acknowledging that he wasn’t certain he’d be with the side into the new campaign when asked by reporters.

He also appears reinvigorated, and keen for Simba to thrive both domestically and on the continent this term.

“If we manage to keep our squad fit throughout the season then I don’t have any doubts that we will be crowned champions again,” Vandenbroeck told journalists.

“We have signed very quality players, a very good addition to our squad, but we have to make sure that they are fit to see through the season, injuries can sometimes spoil your plans, and we hope they will be able to see through the season.”

There have been reinvestments, Kenya’s Joash Onyango will immediately boost the defensive unit, particularly if he can replicate the performances he showed alongside the likes of Harun Shakava and Charles Momanyi at .

The arrival of the controversial Bernard Morrison following his troubled tenure with arch-rivals Young Africans SC represents a gamble, and while things could implode spectacularly, the Ghanaian could be a massive asset if Vandenbroeck can get the best out of him.

Article continues below

Morrison joins a squad that has been lauded for its unity, although the Belgian has recently had to dispel rumours of a rift with Rwanda’s Kagere following speculation that the duo had squared off during training on Tuesday following the Community Shield triumph over Namungo FC.

It’s an unwanted headline ahead of the start of the new campaign this weekend, and Vandenbroeck will be hoping it’s the last of the unwanted subplots during a season which will doubtless be more demanding than last term considering the desire to impress on the continent as well as domestically.

The Belgian has achieved great things in , and turned his career in African football around following that disastrous spell in Zambia…but can he build on that fine first year in Tanzania?