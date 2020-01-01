Vandenbroeck was not impressed with how Simba SC played against Alliance FC

The Belgian coach admits his players struggled to play in the first period despite recovering to win by a huge margin

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck was not impressed with how his team played in the first half of the Mainland Premier League match against Alliance FC on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were going into the match having lost the previous one 3-2 to Mbao FC and they responded well to beat Alliance FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere notched a brace to reach 22 goals this season and he is likely to win another Golden Boot while the other goals came from Luis Miquissone, Deo Kanda, and Said Ndemla in the 5-1 win.

More teams

Vandenbroeck has, however, singled out the first half of the six-goal thriller as the period his players struggled to break down the opponents because they created minimal chances, and of those created they were not turned into goals.

“I know we won 5-1 against Alliance but the first half of the match did not impress me at all, we did not play with our pace and also the few chances we created, they were not turned into goals,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“But in the second half, the players returned to their level, the level which I love watching them play and we managed to score three goals since the first half had ended 2-1 in our favour.

“In the second period, you could see the pace was back, the players were pushing themselves and we did not miss many chances, it is the kind of play I always want to see from my players and I am happy I smiled again after a poor first half.”

Vandenbroeck further said his main focus with the team now is to win the remaining two matches in the league, against Coastal Union and Polisi , before he can shift his focus to the final.

Article continues below

“We are not looking at the domestic cup final yet because we still have two matches remaining, I know we have won the league but I want us to make sure we crown it in good fashion, we must win the remaining two matches," he continued.

“After that, then we can now start planning on the final, we can think of it, and make sure we are ready, our focus this season was to win a double and the final will be our next big thing before we end the season.”

Simba reached the final of the domestic cup after knocking out rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) 4-1 and they will now face Namungo FC in the final on August 2.