Vandenbroeck: Simba SC aim to finish season on a high after crowning

The Belgian tactician now states their main aim is to make sure they finish the season with decent results

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed their main target is to finish the Mainland Premier League season on a high.

The Wekundu Wa Mzimbazi were crowned champions for the third season in a row despite securing a 0-0 draw against Prisons, to reach 79 points, which second-placed Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam FC cannot reach with six matches to spare.

As they await the crowning moment after their match against Namungo FC on July 8, Simba are already in Mtwara to face Ndanda FC on Sunday.

Coach Vandenbroeck has now said their main target is to make sure they finish the season with style by winning all their remaining matches.

“We have already been crowned champions but that does mean we have finished the season, we still have six matches remaining and we want to make sure we win all the matches to finish the season on a high,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“Our match against Ndanda will definitely be difficult because they will be playing at home, and the condition of the pitch is not that good, I have checked the pitch and I am not impressed with the condition it is in but we have to play there and we have no option.”

Simba are also chasing for the after they reached the semi-finals and will face rivals Yanga on July 12.

In an earlier interview, coach Vandenbroeck told Goal he was eager to face Yanga and avenge the second round league defeat insisting it was the reason they had to beat Azam 2-0.

“We lost to Yanga in the second round fixture because my players lost concentration and we could not push ourselves to get an equaliser or even a winning goal,” Vandenbroeck told Goal.

“We wanted to play against them again before the season comes to a close so we can rectify the mistakes we committed against them and beat them, I know it will not be easy but I want to prepare my team to be ready.

“It is a match I am really looking forward to, it is a derby and you know the fans will come in large numbers, the derby is the game for the fans and we will do all we can to make amends and beat them to reach the final.”

The match against Yanga will be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.