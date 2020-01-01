Vandenbroeck explains how Yanga SC managed comeback against Simba SC

The Belgian coach feels their rivals did not deserve to get the two goals in the thrilling derby played on Saturday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed why rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) managed to snatch a 2-2 daw in the Mainland Premier League derby staged on Saturday.

Simba had raced a comfortable 2-0 lead after striker Meddie Kagere scored a first-half penalty before Deo Kanda netted the second immediately after the restart, but Mapinduzi Balama and Mohamed Hussein’s own goal ensured Yanga snatched a vital point from the thrilling contest.

The Belgian coach has now revealed Yanga took advantage of the absence of his players, who were undergoing treatment outside the pitch, to score the two goals which earned them a point.

“I think they scored twice when we were one man down, two times on injury we were treating players outside and they scored twice and I think if we stayed with eleven, they couldn’t have come back into the game,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match.

“Then they [Yanga] had a boost for 20 minutes [after scoring the two goals] but we stayed calm on the pitch and off the pitch and after 20 minutes we struck the post and could have won the game but unfortunately it was not the case.”

Asked whether he was satisfied with the outcome of the match, Vandenbroeck said: “After 20 minutes, we lost ball possession and Yanga played with a lot of midfielders today [Saturday], central midfield especially but even with one man less, we were on top of our game.

“In general, I am satisfied with the play, not with the score because we shouldn’t have conceded two goals as we did, but I think the draw is a win for both sides.”

Despite the draw, Simba are still at the top of the league table with 35 points from 14 matches, while Yanga are 10 points behind in fourth on 25 points from 12 outings.

Azam are second on 26 points, the same as Coastal Union in third, but they are separated on goal difference.