Van Persie sees Greenwood following in his footsteps at Man Utd: Every game he tries to copy me

A former Old Trafford favourite has been impressed with the in-form teenager, who he thinks has successfully replicated his own style

Robin van Persie has suggested Mason Greenwood is copying his technique at , while predicting he will have a bright future at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the bold decision to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford to join in the summer transfer window.

As a result, United were left with just three natural options upfront, in the form of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Greenwood.

Solskjaer outlined his intention to bring back a counterattacking philosophy based on pace and clinical finishing, with Greenwood granted the chance to step up into the first-team fold ahead of schedule.

The young centre-forward remains a raw talent, but during in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign he has proven to be a valuable asset for the Red Devils.

Greenwood's late equaliser helped United earn a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Sunday, which marked his seventh strike in 19 appearances across all competitions.

The academy starlet has had a huge impact despite being used as a substitute more often than not and is now pushing for a starting spot ahead of an out-of-form Martial.

Van Persie, who finished as United's top scorer in their 2012-13 title-winning season, thinks the style of play he perfected at Old Trafford is being copied by Greenwood, which means he will "end up" being just as successful.

The Dutchman said in a Q&A on the Europa League's Instagram account: "I think he will be very good because during every game he tries to copy me.

"My style, my technique, my left foot, my way of finishing... so, I'm sure he will end up there [like me]."

Greenwood will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's squad when the Red Devils host Colchester in a quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

The teenager scored in United's third-round win over Rochdale, and could be asked to lead the line again ahead of a crucial weekend of Premier League action.

Solskjaer will take his side to Vicarage Road to face on Sunday, as they look to close the four-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed even further.

United will then look ahead to a Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle, three days before they travel to as the festive season gets into full swing.