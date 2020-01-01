Van Dijk would be ‘gutted’ to see Liverpool land title behind closed doors

The Reds defender is among those waiting to discover whether the 2019-20 campaign will be completed and if a domestic crown will head to Anfield

Virgil van Dijk admits he would be “gutted” if ’s long-awaited title triumph was to be completed behind closed doors.

The Reds remain within touching distance of a first top-flight success in 30 years.

Having got one hand on the trophy, their patience is being tested again as competitive football shuts down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is among those divisions to have been forced into a period of indefinite suspension.

Initial plans are to resume in early April, but serious doubts have been raised regarding that course of action.

There have been suggestions that the 2019-20 campaign could be written off entirely, although that appears unlikely given that the finishing line is in sight.

Liverpool are expected to get their coronation, but whether anybody is around to witness said occasion is yet to be determined.

Van Dijk has told reporters in his native : “If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them.

“Obviously if there are no fans at Anfield then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”

Liverpool have completed 29 games of their season, dropping just five points along the way.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have re-written the history books on a regular basis, with their relentless march towards the title having seen records tumble around them.

Van Dijk is among those to have been a model of consistency for the Reds, with it only recently that the odd bump in the road has been hit.

Early exits from and competition have blotted the Anfield copybook, but securing domestic dominance was always the top priority for those on Merseyside.

They are having to bide their time before getting their hands on a much-coveted trophy but, having already taken in a barren run stretching over three decades, Liverpool and the club’s loyal band of followers have grown accustomed to waiting.