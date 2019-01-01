Van Dijk sees ‘anything still possible’ in Liverpool’s Premier League title bid

The Dutch defender has enjoyed a "special season" at Anfield and is still hoping to add collective honours to the individual awards he has claimed

Virgil van Dijk believes “anything is still possible” as seek to complete a faultless end to their Premier League title bid.

The Reds know that the destiny of the top-flight crown is not in their hands.

It was for a while in 2018-19, with a commanding lead held at the summit, but defending champions are back in pole position with two games remaining.

Liverpool are now relying on favours from others, as they prepare to take in a trip to Newcastle and a home date with .

Van Dijk believes maximum points from those outings could still be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side to end a 29-year wait for title glory, telling Premier League Productions: “Anything is still possible.

“We have two games left; we’ll try everything we can to win both games – that’s the only thing we can focus on and if anything changes with Man City, it will be fantastic for us.

“If not, we end the season hopefully with 97 points and we did everything we could.”

Van Dijk has enjoyed a productive campaign whatever happens from this point.

The international was made the most expensive defender in world football when Liverpool snapped him up for £75 million ($98m) in the January window of 2018.

That show of faith has been rewarded with a number of commanding displays.

Van Dijk’s consistency has landed him in the PFA Player of the Year award, with his presence contributing significantly to the Reds boasting the meanest defence in the Premier League.

“It has been [a special season], I’m enjoying every bit of it,” added the Dutch centre-half.

“I’m fit and I’ve played almost every game of the season, apart from the last 30 minutes against at home.

“It has been fantastic for all of us, we’ve been enjoying every bit of it and hopefully we can continue that.”

Liverpool are desperate to ensure that their season does not fizzle out.

While still chasing down title glory, Klopp’s side are also readying themselves for the second leg of a semi-final clash with that will see them trying to overturn a three-goal deficit.