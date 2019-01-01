Van Dijk misses final Liverpool training session ahead of Barcelona clash

The club say the centre-back was not part of training for an unspecified reason on Monday but could still feature on Tuesday

's injury concerns may have worsened ahead of their second-leg against with star defender Virgil van Dijk absent from the team's final training session on Monday.

The PFA Players' Player of the Year was notably absent from the team portion of the session though a club spokesperson has claimed he and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both took part in individual sessions and could still feature on Tuesday at Anfield.

More to follow...