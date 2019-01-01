Van Dijk misses final Liverpool training session ahead of Barcelona clash
Comments()
Getty Images
Liverpool's injury concerns may have worsened ahead of their Champions League second-leg against Barcelona with star defender Virgil van Dijk absent from the team's final training session on Monday.
The PFA Players' Player of the Year was notably absent from the team portion of the session though a club spokesperson has claimed he and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both took part in individual sessions and could still feature on Tuesday at Anfield.
More to follow...