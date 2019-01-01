Van Dijk: Firmino a nightmare for any defender and I’m glad he’s on my team!

Liverpool needed their Brazilian forward to step off the bench against Newcastle, with his presence helping to inspire the Reds to a 3-1 win

Virgil van Dijk is happy to be on the same team as Roberto Firmino, with the forward considered to be capable of “making life difficult for any defender in the world”.

The international proved as much during his most recent outing for the Reds.

He started a Premier League clash with Newcastle on the bench, but was introduced before half-time as Divock Origi was forced off with a knock.

The game was locked at 1-1 when he entered the fray at Anfield, but Liverpool eventually eased their way to a 3-1 win – making Premier League history in the process.

Firmino’s presence aided their cause considerably, with his hard work and quick feet making life easier for those around him.

A clever flick freed Mohamed Salah to record Liverpool’s third goal of the afternoon, with Van Dijk telling BT Sport of the South American afterwards: “He is a very important player for all of us.

“I know how difficult it is for a defender when the striker drops his position and he is making life difficult for any defender in the world, I think.

“He is so good and I am very happy he is on my team.”

Liverpool remain perfect in 2019-20 and have now collected 14 successive Premier League wins, with Van Dijk delighted with their response to falling behind early on against Newcastle.

He added: “We knew we were just going to have to break them down. They kept defending and waiting for the opportunities.

“Obviously, to go 1-0 down here was not good but we reacted the right way.”

Jetro Willems fired Newcastle in front on Merseyside, but Sadio Mane turned the tie on its head with another brace.

Former Magpies star Georginio Wijnaldum admits Steve Bruce’s side made life tough for Jurgen Klopp’s hosts, with Liverpool made to work for another convincing victory.

The Dutch midfielder said: “We were lucky that the goal [Liverpool's first] came quite soon after theirs and after that it was not as difficult as before. They still created chances to score for 2-2.”

Liverpool’s attention is now about to shift to the defence of their crown and a group stage opener against on Tuesday, with their next Premier League outing set to take them to .