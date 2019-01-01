'I'm fine' - Van Dijk brushes off injury concerns after vital Liverpool triumph

The Netherlands international took a heavy blow to his right ankle towards the end of the Reds' victory over Spurs

defender Virgil van Dijk has dismissed concerns over his fitness after finishing Sunday's crucial Premier League win over in discomfort.

Van Dijk completed the 90 minutes for his team as a last-gasp 2-1 win lifted the Reds back to the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City.

Late in the game, however, with the scoreline poised at 1-1, he took a hit to the right ankle from Moussa Sissoko as the Spurs midfielder steered a golden chance wide of the mark.

The centre-back had ice strapped around the joint after the final whistle, but assured that there was nothing to worry about for the Liverpool faithful.

"I'm fine," Van Dijk said to the BBC after the game when asked about his ankle.

Jurgen Klopp's side will consider themselves fortunate to have come away from Anfield with all three points as they left it late to claim victory.

It was not until injury time that a terrible Hugo Lloris error caused Toby Alderweireld to put through his own net, after Lucas Moura had earlier cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener.

Van Dijk admitted that his side were made to work for the points, but underlined their intention to keep winning until the bitter end.

"Tottenham are a very good side with great players who like to have the ball," he added.

"We tried to put them under pressure which we did in the first half but in the second half they changed it up a bit. It was a bit difficult for us but in the end we got the three points and that's all that matters.

"When these moments come we never give up. We are going to try and win every game. It's going to be tough but let's enjoy it and keep going."

Liverpool now lead City by two points at the Premier League summit, having picked up their 24th win in 32 league outings so far.

City, though, have a game in hand over their rivals, meaning that their title defence mathematically remains in their own hands.

Pep Guardiola's charges will complete that pending fixture on April 24 at Old Trafford against neighbours United, while both City and Liverpool burden the extra strain of football alongside the domestic run-in as they prepare for quarter-final clashes against Tottenham and respectively.