Van der Sar hopes 'two or three' new Man Utd signings will ensure they can compete with Liverpool

The former goalkeeper is "positive" about the Red Devils' chances of challenging at the top of the Premier League next season

Edwin van der Sar is hoping that are "two or three new additions" away from starting to compete with and .

United haven't tasted Premier League success since securing their 13th title in 2012-13, which turned out to be Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge at Old Trafford.

Supporters have been forced to endure a hugely frustrating transitional period since then, but there were signs of a possible return to the glory days before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set about stamping his own mark on the squad after being handed a permanent three-year contract in March 2019, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James all drafted in last summer.

The Norwegian was also able to add Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo to his ranks at the start of 2020, both of whom provided a much-needed boost to the squad following the winter break.

United embarked on an 11-match unbeaten run between January and March, which ensured that a top-four finish and silverware in both the and will still be up for grabs should the season resume.

And Van der Sar thinks everything is finally starting to slot into place again for his old club, telling CNN: "The honeymoon period [under Solskjaer] was great. Then they hit a rocky patch and I think the last seven, eight, nine weeks, they've been playing better football.

"The points were coming in. They had some good results against good teams also.

"Of course, for them, I hope that the league is going to resume because they probably will need those places.

"I think the main thing for them is to focus on the next season and hopefully, with two or three additions, they'll be competitive again to Liverpool and Manchester City."

Asked what else it will take for United to start winning trophies again, Van der Sar responded: "Consistency, a winning mentality.

"Maybe they can solve what's going to happen with Paul [Pogba], is he going to stay?

"I'm sure that with [David] De Gea, with [Harry] Maguire, with Fernandes, with [Marcus] Rashford, with [Anthony] Martial, they have a good line, I think, in the middle.

"And besides that, they've also a lot of young players developing as always at United, so in that way, I'm positive for next season for them."

Liverpool are on the verge of being crowned Premier League champions for the first time having established a 25-point lead at the top of the table, but it has been suggested they could miss out on the crown if the season is voided.

Van der Sar feels such a scenario would be unfair on the Reds, who set new standards of excellence by winning 27 of their opening 29 fixtures.

"In my view, with the type of football they played and the points they are ahead, it would be extremely harsh," the ex- international added.

"The Premier League is a well-run league and of course there are big interests on the financial side, the commercial sides.

"But I'm sure they will make a wise decision if they keep on playing or if the league stops, what the results will be depending on Champions League places, relegation or awarding a title to Liverpool.

"If the league doesn't resume, I presume everybody will be OK if Liverpool wins the title."