Donny van de Beek says he has held “positive” talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his Manchester United future and is confident of making an impression this season after a difficult opening year at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international made just four Premier League starts during 2020-21 following his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax and his future was brought into question over the summer.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will push van de Beek further down the pecking order this campaign and a late loan move to Everton was mooted, but the midfielder says he has been reassured about his place in the squad.

What did van de Beek say?

Premier League rivals Everton were believed to have been in advanced talks over a loan deal for Van de Beek as the transfer deadline approached, but the 24-year-old says a chat with Solskjaer convinced him to stay at the Red Devils.

"I spoke with the manager about it (the interest from Everton) and the club. They were clear they wanted me to stay here,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast.

“The manager was really positive about me and he said: 'I need you and I want to keep you here'.

"Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult, because I didn't play one minute, but he said; 'What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now'.

"He was really positive about me and I'm feeling well. I'm in good shape so I hope that I can show the people that I improved a lot.

"He sees a big difference, that I'm a little bit stronger now. He can see that I now have one-year of experience here in England. If he sees me now [compared to] the beginning, he sees a big difference."

‘It’s difficult when you’re not in the team’

Van de Beek also opened up about his struggles during his first year at Old Trafford, where he was mainly restricted to substitute appearances or the odd fleeting start in cup competitions.

“It's difficult if you're not really in the team, you're waiting for your chance. That's not easy, if you're not playing. Also not for the confidence,” he said.

“It's normal you need a bit of time to adapt but of course you are not happy. I want to play, that is clear.

“I train really hard every day, I try to improve and just wait for your chance, that's the only thing I can do. If the moment is there, I have to be ready, it's as simple as that. Be close with the players, be part of the team. If you're not playing, try to help them and be positive. You can't sit there and be angry."

‘I need to trust Solskjaer’

Van de Beek accepts that there is no guarantee he will see more first-team action this season, but he has faith in Solskjaer to do the best for his career.

The midfielder has been on the bench for all three of Manchester United's games this season, but has yet to make it out on the pitch.

"I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me,” he said.

"I just need to work hard and I hope I can show the people, one day, what I can do.

"You can never promise that [game time]. This is football and I think you can never promise a player if he will play - or not. You can train every day hard, but in the end you need game time to show your best shape. If you play once in a month or anything, you cannot show your best."

