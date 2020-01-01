Van de Beek: I have shown that I can add something to Man Utd

The Dutchman has struggled to secure regular minutes early on at Old Trafford but remains confident in his own abilities

Donny van de Beek said his time is "definitely coming" at as the goalscorer preached patience amid his lack of minutes.

Van de Beek has yet to start a Premier League game for United since joining from Eredivisie giants at the start of the season in a deal that could rise to £39 million (€44m/$51m).

The 23-year-old has only seen 75 minutes of Premier League action, scoring once, while he has started twice in the and twice in the Carabao Cup this term.

Asked about his situation in Manchester after scoring in the Netherlands' 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on Wednesday, Van de Beek stressed that he was happy and that he's already shown his potential to have a positive impact on the side.

"It sounds cliche for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team. I am simply received very well and helped by everyone," Van de Beek told NOS.

"I'm a patient person, but of course you go there to play as much as possible. I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield options include stars Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

United manager Solskjaer has preferred a midfield duo of Fred and McTominay just behind Fernandes in games against , and , with Pogba and Van de Beek on the bench in last week's win over .

In his limited Premier League minutes, Van de Beek has a passing accuracy of 83.33 per cent – better than Pogba and Fernandes.

In the Champions League through three matchdays, Van de Beek boasts a passing accuracy of 92%, better than Matic (89.4), Pogba (85.5), Fred (84.1), McTominay (83) and Fernandes (73.3).

Van de Beek added: "What does he [Solskjaer] say to me? That I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing.

"And that he's seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there."