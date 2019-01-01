Valverde 'not worried' about Barcelona future as he's backed by club president

The Catalan coach claims he feels supported and respected by the club's heirarchy

head coach Ernesto Valverde insists he is not worried about his future at the club.

A 3-1 La Liga defeat at Levante last Saturday was followed by a 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague at Camp Nou in the , in which home fans made their frustrations clear with whistles from the stands.

Barca sit top of after 11 matches but criticism is nonetheless mounting on Valverde, who appeared close to the sack at the end of last season but was given support by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Valverde says he still feels he has the backing of the board and that he is not concerned about his position, especially since Barca had previously been on a seven-game winning run in all competitions.

"I'm not worried about my future," he told reporters on Friday. "The other day I had dinner [with Bartomeu]. I feel supported and respected.

"Whether you understand [the criticism] or not, it's how it is. I don't have much to say. If we'd scored a goal [against Slavia], everyone would be more calm. It's how it is. You have to accept things as they come.



"A week ago, we were on the highway, we had seven wins in a row. Now, we'll see."

Barca host on Saturday in their final match before the international break.

Oscar Garcia's side are on a poor run of their own, having lost five of their past six league games, with just two goals scored in that run.

Despite a relative lack of preparation time for the match at Camp Nou, Valverde is determined to get his team back to winning ways.

"We need a win," Valverde admits. "We lost a game in six minutes [at ]. We need to get back on the path of taking three points because we need them and because we know what it means for this team to lose.

"We're motivated and we know how difficult a game it will be.

"We prepared for Slavia in two training sessions because we didn't have any more. It's normally like that for the whole season. There are two game days, four to prepare for the games – that seems normal to me."