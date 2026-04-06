Valentijn Driessen takes a hard line with a big name in the Dutch national team

Valentijn Driessen takes a pessimistic view of the Dutch national team’s prospects at the upcoming World Cup. The Oranje pundit at De Telegraaf is particularly concerned that the top players in manager Ronald Koeman’s squad are mostly warming the bench.

“It’s going to be a complete disaster for the Dutch national team,” Driessen expressed his fears on Monday in Vandaag Inside. The Oranje watcher explains why he is so sceptical. “Gakpo is our best striker according to Koeman, but he’s on the bench at Liverpool. Reijnders is one of the best midfielders, but he’s on the bench at Manchester City. Frimpong and Aké are also on the bench.”'

“Van Dijk plays, but he made three blunders against Manchester City. Gravenberch is in the squad, but that’s about it. And if you go through the whole list, it’s absolutely terrifying,” said a concerned Driessen. “And Frenkie de Jong isn’t playing for FC Barcelona, but Barcelona are simply winning everything.”

Johan Derksen wholeheartedly agrees with his fellow pundit. “I saw that draw and thought: they’ll have to get through the group stage first,” he predicts, anticipating tough matches against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

Driessen then focuses on Van Dijk’s role as captain of the Oranje. “He certainly has a personality, but he also acts it out a bit on the pitch. You saw that against Manchester City too.”

Finally, presenter Wilfred Genee draws a painful conclusion. “It’s not looking good. We can’t count on the Dutch national team. Can we still pull out, or is that not possible?”

“I don’t think that’s possible. Because who would take our place?” Van der Gijp wonders aloud. Adding a touch of humour: “It would be Aruba or something, or Bonaire. Or maybe Suriname will go after all.”