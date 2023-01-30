Valencia sack AC Milan legend Gattuso with USMNT star Musah set to get new head coach

AC Milan and Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso has been removed from his position as Valencia coach after just seven months, the club confirmed.

Coach appointed in June 2022

Haven't won a La Liga game since early-November

Lost chance at silverware in Super Cup semi loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia are currently 14th in La Liga, and have won two of their last seven games — both of which came in the Copa del Rey. The Spanish side haven't won a game since November 10, and sit only one point above the relegation zone. It leaves budding USMNT star Yunus Musah without a coach. The central midfielder has been one of few standouts for a struggling side this year.

The pressure has been on Gattuso for a while, and he was pictured arguing with the press after Valencia's La Liga defeat to Real Valladolid on Sunday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gattuso has endured a turbulent managerial career, and has now been sacked by AC Milan, Napoli and Valencia — while also leaving Fiorentina just three weeks after agreeing on a deal.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Valencia thanked Gattuso for his work over his seven-month tenure at the club in a statement: "The Club wants to thank the coach for his commitment and work in these months in charge of the first team and wish him the best of luck in his future. The team will return to training this Tuesday, January 31, under the orders of 'Voro' Gonzalez."

WHAT NEXT FOR GATTUSO AND MUSAH? The Italian will look for his next appointment. Musah, meanwhile, will hope to develop under a new coach, or even at a new club.