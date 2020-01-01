'People at the club have tried to discredit me' - Valencia star Garay hits out at ‘campaign’ against him

The veteran defender has announced that he will leave the club when his contract expires amid a furious outburst towards the board

centre-back Ezequiel Garay has hit out at what he perceives to have been a “campaign” waged against him.

The international will find himself out of contract on June 30 and has attacked the club, claiming they have been leaking untrue stories about his wage demands.

The 33-year-old took to social media to make his complaints public, stating: “This is first time in my career that I have spoken out like this and it makes me sad. When I say campaign, I mean people at the club have tried to discredit me as a professional and as a person.

“All of this started when it was leaked that I had rejected an offer of €2.7 million (£2.4m/$2.9m) and that's totally untrue. They said I didn't want to stay at the club which was not true either.

“On July 2, I was offered a contract notably inferior of the one I already had. In August, instabilities started to show like with the case of [former coach] Marcelino so I decided to wait until everything blew over to discuss a contract renewal.

“On November 13, a verbal contract was agreed but nothing in writing, until I met another of the club's representatives in January where conditions had changed. I still wanted to renew with the club but on February 1, I injured my knee and required surgery.

“A little after that I was asked to go on sick leave, I asked again about my contract renewal but I was met with silence.”

Garay, who made 17 league appearances this season, also complained that his offer to reduce his wage during the coronavirus suspension was rejected by the club, who he claims wanted him to give up an even more significant portion of his salary.

“From the beginning, I wanted to cooperate and be furloughed which would have resulted in the reduction of my wages but the club didn't accept, they wanted me to have an even bigger reduction because I was already on sick leave,” he stated.

“I want and have always wanted to stay at the club because Valencia have given me the opportunity to overcome challenges; meet amazing people and experience the highs and lows with the fans. I have been happy here and would love to continue but it's not up to me unfortunately.”

He announced that he will leave the Mestalla side in the summer.

“My farewell comes straight from the heart, because I believe I am a good man and I believe that you deserve to know the truth,” he said.

“When you see that things that are happening are hurting people around you like your family it hurts you too, especially when your children ask you why you are sad, it’s hard to give them an answer. I want to finish saying that lies are easy to believe but unfortunately the truth has to come out at some point and with that, I bid you farewell and 'Amunt Valencia'.”