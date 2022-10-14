Uzoho's 'dream come true' after impressive show for Omonia Nicosia against Manchester United

Francis Uzoho was delighted to play at Old Trafford after his impressive display for Omonia Nicosia against his boyhood club, Manchester United.

Uzoho made 12 saves before last-gasp goal

He denied Ronaldo and Rashford

Elated to play at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria international was the star player in the Europa League Group E fixture at Old Trafford after he pulled off 12 saves against his boyhood club before being beaten in added minutes to the final whistle.

The highlights of his superb show saw him twice deny Cristiano Ronaldo, before he made another great save to shut out Marcus Rashford. However, he was finally beaten in stoppage time when Scott McTominay found his way past the Super Eagle.

WHAT DID UZOHO SAY? “I have dreamed of playing here for a long time," the Super Eagle told BT Sport after the game. "When I saw the draw, I wanted to play at Old Trafford, I prayed to God for an opportunity to play, and I'm glad I got it.

“I am proud of my teammates because it wasn't a one man job tonight and we gave everything. I'm happy with my performance. I am not disappointed though, because we had a great game, but I would have preferred to get at least a point."

"But I'm happy, its not an easy stadium to play in, so I am happy in general."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle was handed a rare start in place of the injured number one Fabiano Freitas. The Brazilian custodian was in charge when Omonia suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Red Devils in their first meeting at GSP Stadium on October 6.

His display caught the attention of Man United who tweeted at the end of the game to congratulate him.

WHAT NEXT FOR UZOHO? He will hope to keep the starting role when Omonia return to Cypriot First Division action with a home game against Nea Salamis at GSP Stadium on October 17.