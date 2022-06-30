Uzoho can cement Nigeria spot and attract top European clubs - Idah lauds AC Omonia keeper

The 47-year-old former Super Eagles keeper insists the Queen's player has what it takes to hit greater heights in football

Ex Nigeria international goalkeeper Peterside Idah believes it is just a matter of time before current custodian Francis Uzoho gets back to his best and attracts top European clubs.

The 23-year-old's growth was affected by an injury sustained in November 2018 that saw him lose his first-choice position at the club level and in the national team.

However, he has bounced back and is currently commanding a starting berth at AC Omonia and the Super Eagles.

Idah believes a regular starting berth is what he needs to continue developing.

"I saw Uzoho at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a young goalkeeper and I must say he impressed," the now 47-year-old said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"He was fantastic facing the likes of Messi and Aguero and doing well. It’s a gradual process that was slowed by a long-term injury that cost his spot as number one at both club and national team.

"Uzoho is currently our number one and I think he should be given regular games to hold on tight for a long time as Super Eagles' safest hands. He is good at cutting out crosses and commanding in his goal areas.

"In the past, we have goalkeepers like [Vincent] Enyeama who is very good on one on one, [Ike] Shorunmu who reads the game well and the late [Wilfred] Agbonavbare who is too good aerially."

Despite his good showings in recent assignments, Idah went on to underline the importance of Uzoho getting confidence from international matches.

"The national team coaches would do well to give Uzoho a run of games to build his confidence and he can only get better and big clubs in Europe will come for his signature," the former Enyimba keeper continued.

"He is only 22 years old and I believe before he is 27, we shall see the best of him."