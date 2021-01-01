USWNT's Macario makes first Champions League start as Lyon beat Brondby

The 21-year-old started up front as the European champions secured a win in the first leg of the last-16 tie

U.S. women's national team midfielder Catarina Macario made her first Champions League start for Lyon as they beat Brondby 2-0 on Thursday.

The French giants seized the advantage in the last-16 tie with a first-leg victory over the Danish visitors.

Nikita Parris opened the scoring after 30 minutes and Melvine Malard adding a second in the final moments of the game.

Macario's Champions League debut

Macario started up front for the hosts and was substituted after the hour mark when she was replaced by Eugenie Le Sommer.

The 21-year-old forward joined the European and French champions from Stanford in February, signing a deal that runs until summer 2023.

She went on to make her professional debut in the Division 1 Feminine clash against Montpellier on February 6.

Macario's career so far

The Brazil-born star made her debut for the USWNT when she came off the bench in a friendly against Colombia in January. She then made her first start and scored her first international goal in another clash against the South American nation days later.

Macario's bright start for the national team continued as she featured in the SheBelieves Cup matches against Canada and Brazil.

She missed out on the final game of the tournament as she returned to France to undergo a quarantine period so that she could feature against Brondby.

What next for Lyon?

Lyon will travel to Denmark to face Brondby in the second leg of the tie on March 10.

They will then turn their attention to domestic action when they host league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on March 13.

Lyon are a point behind the capital club after 11 matches.

